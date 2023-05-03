Phillip Thomas II has been sentenced to more than a decade in prison for the 2020 attempted kidnapping of WWE’s Sonya Deville.

Thomas plead guilty to charges of Armed Burglary of a Dwelling, Attempted Armed Kidnapping, Aggravated Stalking with a Weapon, and Criminal Mischief this week. As part of a plea agreement, Judge Barbara Twine-Thomas sentenced Thomas to 15 years in prison with 15 more years of probation. He was given credit for 975 days served in jail.

Thomas was also ordered to complete 50 hours of community service and pay court costs. The sentence also included a recommend curfew of 9pm – 7am, no direct or indirect contact with the victim and their family, via social media or a third party. He will be required to maintain full-time employment once released, or submit 5 job applications per week until gainfully employed, and he must obtain a psycho sexual evaluation and complete any recommended treatment within 60 days of his release.

Thomas, who had been facing life in prison, was represented by a public defender.

Thomas was arrested at Deville’s Florida home on August 16, 2020. Prosecutors say he had been planning to kidnap Deville for months, and drove from his South Carolina home to Deville’s home to carry out those plans. Deville saw Thomas in her home, while Mandy Rose was there visiting, so they left and called 911. You can read full details on the kidnapping with information on the bizarre threats Thomas had been sending and more, by clicking here, here, here, and here.

