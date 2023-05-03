Hikuleo is your new NJPW Strong Openweight Champion.

Today’s NJPW Wrestling Dontaku event saw Hikuleo defeat KENTA to capture the NJPW Strong Openweight Title.

This is Hikuleo’s first reign with the title as he is just the fourth person to hold the NJPW Strong Openweight Title. KENTA began his first reign on February 18 by defeating Fred Rosser at NJPW Battle In The Valley. KENTA held the strap for 74 recognized days.

Below are a few shots of today’s title change at the Fukuoka Convention Center in Fukuoka, Japan:

https://twitter.com/njpwworld/status/1653711478829256706

