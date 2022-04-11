Pro-wrestling superstar Maria Kanellis recently participated in a virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, where the former WWE 24/7 champion spoke about her current deal with IMPACT, and what she plans to do once that comes to an end. Highlights from the signing can be found below.

Says her IMPACT deal is coming to an end:

So I had a paid per deal with IMPACT and that comes to a close in Poughkeepsie. So after that, we’ll see where we go from there. I mean, I’m sure there’s tons of chaos that we can still have over at IMPACT but I’m not exclusive.

Still unsure of what she is going to do as there’s still no guarantee with ROH now that Tony Khan is owner:

With Ring of Honor, we don’t know exactly what it’s going to be. I ran the women’s division last year I absolutely loved it. It was really like the most rewarding year of my entire career. So if I can help in any way, even if it’s just shadowing somebody, I think that’s where I would like to take my career next. Of course, I’d still love to manage and add to a division in any way I can, but yeah, it’s gonna be interesting. The next few months are really going to be interesting to see what Ring of Honor becomes.

