Marina Shafir is the latest name confirmed for the GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event.
The show takes place on March 31st at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. She joins JONAH, Jon Moxley, Timothy Thatcher, Janai Kai, Biff Busick and Minoru Suzuki as the names advertised for the show.
The former NXT star has been working AEW Dark matches since February.
After her successful debut, it was no question as to whether this Judoka would find her her way back on the mats of Josh Barnett's: Bloodsport.
Marina Shafir returns.
Thu, March 31st @ 3pm pic.twitter.com/Z1xQN00QGI
— 𝕿𝖍𝖊 𝖂𝖆𝖗𝖒𝖆𝖘𝖙𝖊𝖗 (@JoshLBarnett) February 26, 2022