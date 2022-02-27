Marina Shafir is the latest name confirmed for the GCW Josh Barnett’s Bloodsport 8 event.

The show takes place on March 31st at the Fair Park in Dallas, Texas. She joins JONAH, Jon Moxley, Timothy Thatcher, Janai Kai, Biff Busick and Minoru Suzuki as the names advertised for the show.

The former NXT star has been working AEW Dark matches since February.