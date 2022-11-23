Marina Shafir has confirmed that she is under contract to AEW.

Shafir recently spoke with Renee Paquette for her “Sessions” podcast, and mentioned how she signed with AEW. She made the comments when talking about her schedule.

“Before I got signed with AEW, I was doing indie shows here and there but then the schedule just got crazy because then I got signed and I was like, oh fuck, I’m spending no time with my family, you know?,” Shafir said.

There’s no word yet on how long Shafir’s contract is for. After signing with WWE in May 2018, Shafir was released on June 25, 2021 along with other budget cuts. She worked just a few indie matches before debuting for AEW on the December 14, 2021 edition of AEW Dark, losing to Kris Statlander. She has mainly worked for AEW since then, usually on Elevation and Dark. Shafir is currently aligned with Nyla Rose and Vickie Guerrero.

Shafir is married to Roderick Strong of WWE NXT.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.