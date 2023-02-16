ROH World Tag Team Champion Mark Briscoe is officially All Elite.

This week’s AEW Dynamite saw Briscoe defeat Josh Woods in singles action. This comes after he debuted with a win over Jay Lethal on the January 25 show, just one week after the tragic passing of his brother, ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

AEW President Tony Khan took to Twitter after last night’s Dynamite to announce that Briscoe has officially signed with AEW.

“Mark Briscoe earned his second win on TBS on #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it’s official: Mark Briscoe is All Elite! Congratulations @SussexCoChicken!,” Khan wrote.

Khan then made a follow-up tweet and confirmed Briscoe will work both ROH and AEW moving forward. As noted, ROH TV will return on Thursday, March 2 via HonorClub, and the tapings will be held on Saturday, February 25 and Sunday, February 26 in Orlando.

“Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I’m excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV! Tapings: @UniversalORL Feb 25-26 Tix on sale tomorrow, + New ROH tv debuts 3/2 on ROH app!,” Khan wrote.

For those who missed it, you can click here for Khan’s comments on getting the opportunity to continue featuring Briscoe on AEW TV.

As seen in the video below, Briscoe spoke with Lexy Nair after the win over Woods. Briscoe touted his 13 title reigns and plugged HonorClub. He then looked ahead to winning gold in AEW.

Below are the full tweets from Khan, along with footage from Briscoe vs. Woods:

Mark Briscoe will continue with us in AEW + remains in ROH, it was great having him on #AEWDynamite tonight, and I'm excited for Mark to participate in the debut of the new @ringofhonor TV!

Tapings: @UniversalORL Feb 25-26

Tix on sale tomorrow, +

New ROH tv debuts 3/2 on ROH app! https://t.co/nEzAa5CrTZ — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) February 16, 2023

After an emotional month and a huge victory tonight on #AEWDynamite, @LexyNair catches up with the newly #AllElite Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken! pic.twitter.com/2TfLukQWpg — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

Mark Briscoe @SussexCoChicken with an impressive victory against longtime rival Josh Woods! Watch #AEWDynamite LIVE on TBS! pic.twitter.com/EvE9glZbt8 — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 16, 2023

