WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry appeared on a recent episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily.

During it, he talked about wanting to wrestle within the next six months.

“I haven’t thought one bit about who, or where or when. Well, the when is going to be after my birthday,” Henry revealed. “It’s going to be after June 12. I’ll be 50 years old, and I want to be able to say I wrestled after I was 50 and had a good match. I wrestled in four decades, and that I was able to help somebody in the process or bring attention to somebody that nobody knew. So that’s that’s the whole point in me doing it.”

This led to Henry being asked whether his next match could take place in an SWE ring, or possibly even in AEW.