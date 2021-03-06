On the latest edition of Busted Open Radio WWE Hall of Famer Mark Henry responded to recent comments made by former pro-wrestling star Ahmed Johnson, who called Henry an “ass kisser” and labeled D’Lo Brown as a dangerous worker for the injury to Darren Drozdov. Henry’s response can be heard below.

How no one has ever had a good thing to say about Ahmed Johnson:

Take a guy like Ahmed Johnson, who has never had a good thing said about him in pro wrestling by anyone. I just wanted to defend D’Lo Brown. He said that, in that article, he said that D’Lo Brown was dangerous and that D’Lo Brown ended Darren Drozdov’s career and never spoke to him again. I speak to Darren all the time. D’Lo speaks to Darren all the time. Guys, just so you know, I’m telling you the truth. This is a bad human being.

How Johnson’s credibility is shot:

Your credibility is shot. Nobody, nobody in wrestling will say anything good about this guy. Since when did being professional, being on time, working hard, and being able to co-exist with your co-workers become being a kiss-ass? When? And are you guys out there that’s doing podcasts so thirsty and want somebody on your show so bad that you’re taking Ahmed freaking Johnson? Guys, c’mon. Do your homework. I’ve never heard anybody say anything good about him. Not one, not one time. So before you start trying to tear down D’Lo Brown, future Hall of Famer, before you tear down a guy that actually was a World Champion, who don’t you look in the mirror. Your credibility is shot. Your slip is showing.

You can hear a clip of Henry’s comments below. (H/T and transcribed by 411 Mania)