During a recent interview on the AEW Unrestricted podcast Hall of Famer Mark Henry spoke about his son Jacob potentially getting into the wrestling industry. Highlights from the World’s Strongest Man’s appearance can be found below.

Says his son Jacob might join the wrestling business:

If there is going to be a second-generation wrestler to come out of the Henry family, it will probably be my son Jacob, who is a superfan. He really loves wrestling and has said that he doesn’t care if he is a pro bowl player, he’s only going to play for about four or five years and then he’s going to quit playing football and start wrestling.

On Jacob playing football:

I’m like, “Well, what if you end up being the best guy in the league?’ He’s like, ‘Well, I’m going to have to make enough money early so I can go and establish my life and I can do what I want to do, which is wrestling.’ I’m like, ‘More power to you. When you get there, hopefully, I will still be alive,’ but if I’m not here to enjoy it, I’m sure that the fans will really enjoy it.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)