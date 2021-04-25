Former Lucha Underground champion Martin Casaus (fka Marth “The Moth” Martinez) took to Twitter recently to show off his physique, with Casaus mentioning how doctors told him years ago that he would never be able to compete again. He also tags the AEW photographer who took the picture, with an AEW logo in the background.

He writes, “Holy crap @Speedy_Photo takes amazing photos FireFireFire I had 2 years of people telling me to quit & doctors telling me I’d never wrestle again. Don’t you ever let anyone tell you what YOU can or can’t do. What do YOU want to do that people told you you couldn’t? Who likes the look?”

Casaus has been seen in the crowd during AEW tapings, but has yet to officially compete on one of the brand’s shows. Check out his tweet below.