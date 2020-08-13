Matches Added to Next Week’s WWE NXT Line-Up, Pat McAfee Responds to Adam Cole

A big six-man match has been announced for next week’s WWE NXT episode.

Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) will take on Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango’s Tyler Breeze and Fandango.

The six-man match was made after Escobar won a non-title match over Breeze on this week’s show, thanks to interference from Mendoza and Wilde. The post-match angle saw Fandango, wearing a sling on his arm from last week’s attack, make the save but get beat down until Swerve made the save and cleared the ring.

WWE has also confirmed that Pat McAfee will return next week to face off with “Takeover: XXX” opponent Adam Cole.

Tonight’s show saw Cole and The Undisputed Era interrupt Killian Dain vs. Drake Maverick, taking out both competitors and sending a message to McAfee. Cole challenged McAfee to show up next week and McAfee later responded via Twitter.

“You want me back in that #WWENXT arena next Wednesday @AdamColePro? I’d love to.. The last time I was there, you ended up lifeless on the ground w/ @ShawnMichaels worried about your soulless, dumb, stupid body. Can’t wait to dominate you and the whole wrestling community..AGAIN,” McAfee wrote.

Below is the updated line-up for next week’s NXT show on the USA Network, along with a few related tweets from tonight’s show:

* Pat McAfee and Adam Cole come face to face

* Legado del Fantasma (NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar, Raul Mendoza, Joaquin Wilde) vs. Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Breezango

* Second Chance Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: The Velveteen Dream vs. Finn Balor

* Second Chance Qualifier for the “Takeover: XXX” Ladder Match for the Vacant NXT North American Title: Johnny Gargano vs. Ridge Holland

You want me back in that #WWENXT arena next Wednesday @AdamColePro? I’d love to.. The last time I was there, you ended up lifeless on the ground w/ @ShawnMichaels worried about your soulless, dumb, stupid body. Can’t wait to dominate you and the whole wrestling community..AGAIN pic.twitter.com/JctoAABLrA — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 13, 2020

"You are not special. What is special is that I'm the longest-reigning #NXTChampion of all time… and at #NXTTakeOver XXX, you are stepping in the ring with THAT GUY!" @AdamColePro giving @PatMcAfeeShow something to tweet about tonight… #WWENXT pic.twitter.com/75gn64wgKc — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) August 13, 2020

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.