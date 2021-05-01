All Elite Wrestling has released the partial card for the next episode of Dark.

They did so on Saturday ahead of the broadcast this Tuesday at 7pm ET via the official AEW YouTube channel. Here’s the card:

Serpentico (w/ Luther) vs. PAC (w/ Penta El Zero Miedo & Rey Fenix)

Lance Archer vs. Luther (w/ Serpentico)

The Bunny vs. Leila Grey

Powerhouse Hobbs & Ricky Starks (w/ Hook) vs. Brick Aldridge & Aaron Frye