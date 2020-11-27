Two singles matches have been announced for tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode from the Capitol Wrestling Center.

New #1 contender Curt Stallion will go up against Raul Mendoza, who is standing up for his Legado del Fantasma leader, NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar.

August Grey vs. Ariya Daivari will also take place on tonight’s cruiserweight show.

Stay tuned for news from tonight’s WWE 205 Live show. Below are WWE’s announcements on Grey vs. Daivari and Stallion vs. Mendoza, plus a backstage video for Stallion vs. Mendoza:

Curt Stallion to go head-to-head with Raul Mendoza After Curt Stallion dared to put NXT Cruiserweight Champion Santos Escobar’s name in his mouth last week, an incensed Raul Mendoza wasted little time challenging Stallion to a matchup. Although Joaquin Wilde was at his side for the challenge, conspicuous by his absence was none other than Escobar himself. What will happen when the two bitter rivals collide? Find on WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10 ET/7 PT on WWE Network. August Grey to battle Ariya Daivari Since August Grey’s debut match in WWE 205 Live, he has proved impressive both as a cruiserweight and Wednesdays on NXT, refusing to back down from challenges from Timothy Thatcher. Grey has also been a thorn in the side of Ariya Daivari. Tonight, Daivari and Grey get to settle their issues straight up, one-on-one, man-to-man. Don’t miss WWE 205 Live, streaming tonight at 10 ET/7 PT on WWE Network.

