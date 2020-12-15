IMPACT Wrestling has announced on a new matchup Twitter for tonight’s edition of IMPACT on AXS. New X-Division champion Manik (TJP under a mask) will be taking on rising star Chris Bey in singles-competition. Bey would later take to Twitter and write, “Aye… WTF is a Manik?”

UPDATED CARD FOR TONIGHT:

* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear

* Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament Semi-finals: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary

* Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin for the first time ever

* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards

*Manik vs. Chris Bey