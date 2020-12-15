IMPACT Wrestling has announced on a new matchup Twitter for tonight’s edition of IMPACT on AXS. New X-Division champion Manik (TJP under a mask) will be taking on rising star Chris Bey in singles-competition. Bey would later take to Twitter and write, “Aye… WTF is a Manik?”
Aye… WTF is a Manik? #IMPACTonAXSTV #TuesBEY pic.twitter.com/EVNYVEbcTM
— Chris Bey (@DashingChrisBey) December 14, 2020
UPDATED CARD FOR TONIGHT:
* Don Callis and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega will appear
* Knockouts Tag Team Titles Tournament Semi-finals: Kiera Hogan and Tasha Steelz vs. Taya Valkyrie and Rosemary
* Impact World Tag Team Champion Karl Anderson vs. Chris Sabin for the first time ever
* Tenille Dashwood vs. Alisha Edwards
*Manik vs. Chris Bey
TONIGHT at 8/7c on @AXSTV🇺🇸/@fightnet🇨🇦/Twitch💻!@KennyOmegamanX returns to IMPACT @MachineGunKA vs. @SuperChrisSabin @RealTSteelz and @HoganKnowsBest3 vs. @WeAreRosemary and @TheTayaValkyrie
Manik vs. @DashingChrisBey @TenilleDashwood vs. @MrsAIPAlisha pic.twitter.com/z7msc6mPDi
— IMPACT (@IMPACTWRESTLING) December 15, 2020