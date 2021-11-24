Matt Cardona and Brian Myers, hosts of The Major Wrestling Figure Podcast, have announced that they will be promoting their second pro wrestling show under the Major Pod Network banner.

FWF LIVE! II will take place on Friday, November 26 at 8pm ET via majorwfpod.com. The event will feature wrestlers and personalities from the podcast and the Figure Wrestling Federation, including Cardona, Myers, Swoggle, producer “Smart” Mark Sterling, Tatanka, The Headbangers, VSK, and more.

The FWF LIVE! II stream can be ordered now via this link, for $40. There are also $65 and $95 packages available that include merchandise.

Cardona and Myers held their first FWF LIVE! event back on April 8 from the Create-A-Pro Wrestling Academy in Hicksville, New York. The show featured Shane Douglas, Swoggle, Bear Country, and others.

Stay tuned for more.

48 hours away from #FWFLive2!

Streaming begins this Thursday at 8pm ET!

Pre-order now at https://t.co/rpGFwWjJA7! Stars of #IMPACTonAXSTV, #AEW, #AEWDark, the Golden Era and the Attitude Era all on 1 epic show!pic.twitter.com/iKnWFUDgF9 — MAJOR POD NETWORK (@MajorPodNetwork) November 24, 2021

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.