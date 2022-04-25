NWA world’s champion Matt Cardona has announced on Twitter that the NWA will be holding its next pay-per-view on June 11th from the Knoxville Convention Center in Knoxville Tennessee, and will be called, “Alwayz Ready.”

NWA President Billy Corgan later confirmed the news in an interview with Knox News. Regarding the event Corgan had this to say.

This is not a house show. We’re bringing our A-game. These are all world-class mashups you’re going to get.

Corgan also mentioned wanting to run Knoxville twice a year.

My big thing is we really want to animate the local community to come out and support the show. It’s not every day the circus comes to Knoxville.