Matt Cardona applied to trademark the term “The Agent” on August 30th with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO).
The filing was made through Michael E. Dockins, who helped wrestlers secure their trademarks.
Here is the description for the nickname of the former NWA Worlds Heavyweight Champion :
“G & S: Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests; Entertainment services, namely, wrestling exhibits and performances by a professional wrestler and entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, live appearances by a a professional wrestler and sports entertainer; Entertainment services, namely, personal appearances by a professional wrestler and sports entertainment personality; Entertainment services, namely, televised appearances by a professional wrestling and sports entertainment personality; Providing wrestling news and information via a global computer network; Providing online interviews featuring professional wrestling and sports entertainment in the field of professional wrestling and sports entertainment for entertainment purposes.”