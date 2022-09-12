Matt Cardona will be in action at GCW Liverpool as he will wrestle Mad Kurt.

I knew @Lauderdale11 was a nice guy. He knows I need to rest my body and my bicep. Thanks for giving me an enhancement match in my @GCWrestling_ UK match. Will @themadkurt get an entrance? pic.twitter.com/5lDok0mHRN — Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2022

Here is the updated card for the show, which will be held on September 16 at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, England: