Matt Cardona will be in action at GCW Liverpool as he will wrestle Mad Kurt.
I knew @Lauderdale11 was a nice guy. He knows I need to rest my body and my bicep. Thanks for giving me an enhancement match in my @GCWrestling_ UK match. Will @themadkurt get an entrance? pic.twitter.com/5lDok0mHRN
— Matt Cardona (@TheMattCardona) September 12, 2022
Here is the updated card for the show, which will be held on September 16 at Hangar 34 in Liverpool, England:
- Matt Cardona vs. Mad Kurt
- Joey Janela vs. Nick Wayne
- Session Moth Martina vs. EFFY
- Jordan Oliver vs. Blake Christian
- Death Match: Alex Colon vs. Drew Parker
- Allie Katch vs. Millie McKenzie
- Ultraviolent War Match: Big Joe vs. John Wayne Murdoch vs. Clint Margera vs. Jimmy Lloyd