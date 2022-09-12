Alexa Bliss recently responded to a fan’s comment on Twitter about how they miss her old on-screen persona.

Bliss responded to the comment by saying: “Me too [black heart].”

Bliss is referring to her ‘Fiendess’ character that she portrayed during ‘The Fiend,’ Bray Wyatt’s most recent run in WWE. Fans viewed her as like the Harley Quinn character from ‘The Suicide Squad’ films.

However, Bliss reformed to nearly her entire old ‘Little Miss Bliss’ self when she returned to television earlier this year.