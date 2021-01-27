Pro-wrestling star Matt Cardona (fka Zack Ryder in WWE) recently spoke with WrestleZone about his current work with IMPACT, where the former U.S. champion reveals that he is not under contract with the company yet, but hopes to remain there in the future. Hear his full thoughts below.

So, I am not under a contract right now. We’re just seeing what happens, but so far, so good. I had a really good time this week. Whether it’s being in the locker room or being in the ring, I just really needed it. I needed to be in the ring — the Major Pod is awesome and it’s a creative outlet for sure — but I need to be designing gear or thinking about things for my matches. Wrestling is my first love and it’s something that I always grew up loving and being obsessed with. I had a pay-per-view debut and I wrestle on IMPACT this week, OK, so now I need more gear because I don’t like wearing the same gear over and over again. I’m already thinking for the future. and IMPACT definitely seems like my future for now.

Cardona made his debut for IMPACT at their recent Hard To Kill pay per view.