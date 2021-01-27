AEW superstar Miro recently held a Q&A during one his Twitch sessions to discuss all things pro-wrestling, where the Bulgarian Brute revealed that he will retire from the sport if he doesn’t one day become world champion of the promotion.

Miro states:

I can guarantee you if I don’t become AEW Champion, I’m going to probably retire. Not probably, I will retire if I don’t become AEW Champion. Do you know what that means? That means I’m going to become AEW Champion.

Next week AEW will be holding their Beach Break special, where Miro will be featured as the Best Man in the wedding between Kip Sabian and Penelope Ford. Check out his full comments here.

