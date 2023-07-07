After working in WWE for years, Matt Cardona departed in April 2020. He’s gone on to work for AEW, Impact Wrestling, and the NWA, where he makes up his own schedule.

While speaking on Strictly Business, Matt Cardona noted the grind of a WWE schedule and dates constantly changing is something he doesn’t miss.

“Just the changing of the schedules every week, I’m like, ‘I don’t miss that. I don’t miss, ‘Oh you’re needed for SmackDown, you’re not needed, you’re needed for live events, you’re not needed,’ I don’t miss that at all.” “I did that for 14 years straight and it became normal, it wasn’t until I left where I was like, wait a minute, that’s not normal,” he questioned. “That’s not how you should live your life.”

H/T to Wrestling Inc