Major League Wrestling (MLW®) today announced the first-ever Bomaye Fight Club tryouts featuring Mr. Thomas vs. J Boujii (candidate) at the FUSION TV taping portion of this Saturday’s Never Say Never event at Philadelphia’s 2300 Arena.

Grab tickets at MLW2300.com and the 2300 Arena box office.

The revolution has been ignited and the captain of the Bomaye Fight Club has put out the call. Alex Kane and his mysterious business partner have green lit an “aggressive expansion” of the fight team.

A call has gone out to some of the brightest and most promising in the game to join “the emerging greatness here at the Bomaye Fight Club,” states Mr. Thomas… and J Boujii has requested an opportunity to be a candidate.

Now J. Boujii must test his talents against the power and tenacity of Mr. Thomas, the enforcer of the Bomaye Fight Club.

Will J. Boujii show he has the excellence to be in the BOMAYE Fight Club when he squares off against Mr. Thomas?

The match is a part of the FUSION portion of the card.

See it go down Saturday, July 8 in Philadelphia at http://www.MLW2300.com.

NEVER SAY NEVER FITE+ CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Hammerstone (champion) vs. Alex Kane (with Mr. Thomas)

National Openweight Championship

Jacob Fatu (champion) vs. Calvin Tankman

Fans Bring The Weapons! World Tag Team Championship

The Samoan SWAT Team (champions) vs. The Calling

Timothy Thatcher vs. “Hot Sauce” Tracy Williams

MLW World Featherweight Title vs. wXw World Women’s Title:

Delmi Exo vs. Ava Everett

Country Whipping Match!

Mance Warner vs. Sam Adonis

B3CCA performs LIVE!

First 2 rounds of the 2023 OPEN DRAFT!

FUSION TV TAPING BOUTS

SCRAMBLE MATCH!

Willie Mack vs. O’Shay Edwards vs. Ken Broadway vs. Love, Doug vs. Nolo Kitano

1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice vs. The Calling’s Delirious & ???

TRIOS TAG ENCOUNTER!

Microman & Mane Event vs. The FBI & Jesus Rodriguez

Ichiban vs. TJ Crawford

Gene Snisky in action!

BOMAYE Tryouts

Mr Thomas vs. J Boujii (candidate)

Tiara James vs. B3CCA

Some of the athletes and talent signed to compete and appear include:

Matt Striker

Mister Saint Laurent

Joe Dombrowski

Sam Laterna

Plus MORE

More athletes and matches will be announced at MLW.com.

Tickets start at $15 at MLW2300.com.

*** SPECIAL 7PM FUSION TV TAPING START TIME ***

FITE+ Premium Live Event broadcast begins at 8PM ET.

General Public Doors Open: 5:30 p.m. with a special bell time of: 7:00pm.

The venue is located at: 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, PA 19148.

DAY OF EVENT INFO

The schedule for the event is as follows:

5:30 p.m.: Early entry for front row ticket holders

6:00 p.m.: Doors open for general public (all ticket holders)

7:00 p.m.: Fusion Showtime

8:00 p.m.: MLW premium live event on FITE+

The world of MLW never stops. See you at the historic 2300 Arena for Major League Wrestling!

