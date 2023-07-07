Michael Cole made an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show to discuss a wide range of topics.

During the appearance, Cole talked about The Bloodline storyline and how it should be noted for an Emmy award.

“When you have a story like the Bloodline, which for three years, should be nominated for an Emmy award. Roman Reigns should be your best actor. Sami Zayn, Kevin Owens, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, Paul Heyman, all these guys should be nominated,” he said.

McAfee brought up how the Bloodline should win an ESPY for Best Team. Cole said he thinks WrestleMania should have won an Emmy by now.

“How WWE has not won an Emmy award for, forget 52 weeks a year of Raw and SmackDown and NXT, scripted television, no repeats. Forget the unbelievable award-winning documentaries that our team does each week. A guy like Chris Chambers, who has been doing this for over 30 years and putting together some of the greatest documentaries this business has ever seen and the television business has ever seen. Let’s talk about never winning an Emmy award for WrestleMania. That event is absolutely incredible. Being able to put on a premium live event like we do, now over two days a weekend, cannot be matched or duplicated by anyone in the television business, it just can’t. When you look at the amount of production that goes into that. The work that our executive producer Kevin Dunn does, directors like Marty Miller do, our camera guys, our backstage production people, pyrotechnics, studio people who put together incredible packages, and on top of that, the best athletes on the entire planet, and we haven’t won an Emmy award yet? That’s a crime. That’s why I don’t give a damn about any of these awards. They don’t matter because they’re not being given to people who deserve it or have earned it,” he said.

It should be noted that WWE does have its own category at the ESPY Awards every year for top WWE Moment of the Year.

H/T to Fightful