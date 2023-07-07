Mike Knox did an interview with Steve Fall of WrestlingNews.co where he spoke about a wide range of topics including his time in WWE ECW. Here are the highlights.
Paul Heyman:
“He was very instrumental. He was one of the guys, like him and Dusty were both on my side going through Deep South and all that. I don’t know what he saw in me instantly or what, but yeah, Paul was always a huge supporter of me. Then whenever I went up to ECW, they kind of took it out of his hands anyway, but I was very grateful to be there.”
Playing the role of the jealous boyfriend of Kelly Kelly:
“I was wanting to get up to TV so bad, they could have told me anything. I was like, no matter what you throw at me daddy, I’m ready. They’re like, ‘You’re the jealous boyfriend, blah, blah, blah.’ So it was like, towel, boo, you know what I mean? Like, I was like, okay, ECW mother Effers. I’m going to show everybody how crazy I am. This is what I want. This is how I’m going to freakin make my mark. They don’t know. I’m nuts. So I get there, and of course, like, it’s like, nothing. I mean, everybody worked hard, but the way it was presented, the fans knew. They knew within two episodes that it wasn’t what they were expecting to tune into. You have all these rules. Don’t do this. Don’t do that. You can’t do that. We can do a table, but we can’t do anything to the head. You can’t have no blood, but we can do that. It was such a watered down, like, slap in the face to the hardcore fans at that point. There was no recovering from that no matter what they were gonna do. It was screwed screw from Jump Street.”