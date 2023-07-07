Sting had a lot of fans talking when jumping off a ladder during a tornado tag team match on a recent episode of AEW Dynamite when teaming with Darby Allin to take on Chris Jericho and Sammy Guevara.

Fans were concerned for him because he has spinal stenosis. On a recent episode of “Busted Open Radio” on SiriusXM, Bully Ray said it’s up to AEW President Tony Khan to put an end to dangerous spots in the promotion if he has an issue with them.

“I’d let him do it off a higher ladder, too. Through nine tables. Do whatever you want! You’re an independent contractor, you’re here to entertain the people. You’ve been doing it for a long time. You know right from wrong, safety-wise. Now, it is Tony Khan’s company, and if anything happens in that ring, it pretty much falls back on him. If word gets back to Tony that Sting is going to do a stunt, a dive, a whatever, a spot that really is risky and the risk does not equal the reward and something can go drastically wrong? Then it’s Tony’s job to step in and go, ‘Hey Sting, let’s talk about this spot you wanna do. I don’t feel comfortable with it.’ And now you open up the dialogue, just like you should be doing in pro wrestling period. And at the end of the day, if Tony doesn’t feel comfortable, it’s up to Tony to tell Sting, ‘I don’t feel comfortable having your life on the line here on my company’s watch.'”

