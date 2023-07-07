CM Punk was leading the pack in merchandise sales for AEW in the month of June.

The former AEW World Heavyweight Champion was the top earner for the company. The promotion itself was in second place among earners. This data comes from Brandon Thurston of WrestleNomics, as seen below:

C.M. Punk AEW Orange Cassidy The Acclaimed Bullet Club Gold

The top items were as the following: