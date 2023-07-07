New NJPW Strong Openweight Champion Eddie Kingston has challenged Ring of Honor Hall of Famer Mark Briscoe to capture the ROH World Title from Claudio Castagnoli.

At one point Kingston was expected to make another attempt at Castagnoli and his title on the upcoming ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, but last month he was announced for NJPW’s G1 Climax 33, which runs from July 15 until August 13. This will be Kingston’s debut in the popular tournament, and now he will enter as a champion after winning the NJPW Strong Openweight Title from KENTA at NJPW Strong Independence Day Night 2 this past Wednesday. As seen below, this week’s ROH TV episode featured a post-match promo from Kingston in Japan, where he called on Briscoe to win the ROH World Title to carry on the legacy of his late brother, ROH Hall of Famer Jay Briscoe.

Kingston warned that Castagnoli is not off the hook just because he can’t make the pay-per-view. He then challenged Briscoe to step up and defeat Castagnoli. Kingston talked about respecting Jay’s legacy, and said now it’s Mark’s turn to do the same, and it’s his turn to be champion. Kingston said he and the people need Mark to win the ROH World Title so that the Briscoe legacy can live on, declaring that it is now Mark’s time.

ROH TV later featured Mark talking to Renee Paquette backstage. She noted that ROH Chairman Tony Khan said Mark can have the title match if he wants it. Mark agreed that now is his time and he’s ready to follow in Jay’s footsteps with a World Title win. Castagnoli interrupted and advised Briscoe to ignore Kingston. Castagnoli said he has shown Kingston his limits and will do the same to Briscoe. Castagnoli recalled having some of the biggest wars of his career with The Briscoes, and went on to say time has made Briscoe weak, and he’s not man enough to win this match, while time has made Castagnoli who he is today. Castagnoli went on with the threats, and said he doesn’t want to bring Briscoe down to Earth, but he has to because it’s his duty to show people their limits. Castagnoli then told Briscoe to shake his hand if he wants the match, and they shook on it while facing off. Castagnoli said he will see Briscoe at Death Before Dishonor, and warned him not to get his hopes up because he’s not ready.

Khan then took to Twitter to make the match official, writing, “After powerful words from old friend Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe has stepped up and will challenge ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the title at #DeathBeforeDishonor!”

Jay won the World Title on two occasions, but Mark has never held the strap. Mark and Castagnoli have worked numerous multi-man matches since 2006, but this will be their first-ever singles bout.

It was noted on commentary that Briscoe vs. Castagnoli will be the main event of the ROH Death Before Dishonor pay-per-view, which will take place on Friday, July 21 from the CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, NJ. This is the only match announced for the show as of this writing.

You can see the related tweets/clips below:

Immediately after winning the #njpwSTRONG Openweight Championship, Eddie Kingston had an important message for his old friend Mark Briscoe. ROH TV is streaming NOW @ https://t.co/c45XmmDylN pic.twitter.com/kNVcZ2gOTl — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 6, 2023

Eddie Kingston had a message for his friend Mark Briscoe, and Mark heard Eddie loud and clear!@SussexCoChicken is up for the challenge and says that this is HIS TIME to become #ROH World champion, but ROH World Champion @ClaudioCSRO has some advice for Mark Briscoe. pic.twitter.com/ztpLFCGTAb — ROH – Ring of Honor Wrestling (@ringofhonor) July 7, 2023

Friday, 7/21

Trenton, NJ

Death Before Dishonor ROH World Title Match@ClaudioCSRO vs @SussexCoChicken After powerful words from old friend Eddie Kingston, Mark Briscoe has stepped up and will challenge ROH World Champion Claudio Castagnoli for the title at #DeathBeforeDishonor! pic.twitter.com/1jYfHYPUQA — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) July 7, 2023

