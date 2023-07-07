WWE reportedly has a new firearm policy for their facilities and venues that they are running in the state of Florida.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed Constitutional Carry House Bill 543 back in April, which strengthens Floridians’ Second Amendment rights by allowing them to carry concealed weapons without a government-issued permit, and that law just went info effect on July 1.

In an update, the Wrestling Observer reports that WWE has enacted a new written rule for all events held in the Sunshine State, including at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The new WWE rule states that all firearms and concealed weapons are not permitted at company events.

Furthermore, if anyone visits the Performance Center or an arena where WWE is running, with a firearm in their possession, they will be instructed to take their weapon back to their automobile. WWE will not allow the carrier to check-in and leave a weapon at the arena to be picked up after the show.

