Wheeler Yuta is dealing with an injury.

According to the Wrestling Observer, the former ROH Pure Champion and current member of the Blackpool Combat Club damaged his hamstring during his loss to Kenny Omega on the July 5th edition of AEW Dynamite. Reports are that there is a partial tear in his hamstring but Yuta will still be able to compete in the July 19th Blood & Guts matchup against The Elite.

Yuta will be teaming with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, and Konosuke Takeshita at Blood & Guts, which will take place from the TD Garden in Boston. It is not known who their fifth partner will be. On The Elite side, it will be the Young Bucks, Adam Page, Kenny Omega, and a mystery man, who is expected to be Kota Ibushi. You can read about that here.

