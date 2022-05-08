Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, he spoke about CM Punk returning to pro wrestling and praised him for being one of the greatest wrestlers of all-time.

“For me personally, I’m happy to see Punk back in wrestling,” Hardy said. “I think CM Punk is just a fantastic pro wrestler. I feel like he belongs in pro wrestling. I give him all the credit in the world for venturing out into the UFC. That was amazing, I wouldn’t have done it even if I felt like I could have. I wouldn’t have been that brave or courageous. It took a lot of courage for him to do that.”

“But I’m happy he’s back in pro wrestling because I feel like when it comes to pro wrestling, that is just what he is built for. This is what he’s made for,” Matt continued.

“He’s one of the greatest pro wrestlers of all time. For him to come back to AEW and be happy, and once again be fueled by such great passion, and have this great program with MJF, and also write these love letters to the legends who kind of paved the way for him and all of us, I think it’s been great. Punk just seems like he’s very happy to be back, which is nice.”

“I know towards the end of his WWE run, he was just burned out and miserable. It is easy for that to happen to you in this industry, especially if you end up in a very weird space. So it’s great to see him back, relaxed, and passionate and really in love with pro wrestling again.”