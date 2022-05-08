The WWE Network and Peacock have added new independent wrestling content.

The new programming includes shows from ICW, PROGRESS, and wXW. The videos are available to be seen at any time on-demand. Here’s what was added:

ICW Fight Club 217- 05/07/22.

On the final stop before ICW Barred, A.D.M. battles Jack Jester in an Insane Rules Match. Andy Wild clashes with Theo Doros. BT Gunn faces Joey Hayes.

PROGRESS Wrestling Chapter 133: Stop Motion Skeleton Battle – 04/18/22.

Athletes battle in the semifinals and finals of the PROGRESS Atlas Tournament. Spike Trivet looks to make an example out of Danny Black. Joe Lando and Vaughn both look for their first victory inside a PROGRESS ring. Raven Creed takes on Nightshade.

wXw Ambition 13 – 05/03/22.

Bobby Gunns, Icarus, Shigehiro Irie and more premiere athletes battle it out in a one-night tournament where matches are decided by submission or knockout. Goldenboy Santos takes on Peter Tihanyi.