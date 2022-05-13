Matt Hardy discussed a wide range of topics during the latest episode of The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy.

During it, he spoke about potentially being inducted into the WWE Hall Of Fame one day with his brother Jeff as The Hardy Boyz. WWE tried to induct Jeff earlier this year when they tried to re-sign him after releasing him, but Jeff declined.

“I think so. I feel very confident about that. I think that would be fitting, and I think obviously, we’re a deserving team. Jeff would be deserving on his own. I think there’s a lot of cases that can be made that I’m very deserving on my own as well. I feel like the most fitting person to induct us would be the guy who we learned the most from, who really helped us when we first started becoming a success in pro wrestling, and that would be Michael P.S. Hayes.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription