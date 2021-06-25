AEW superstar Matt Hardy recently held a Q&A on Twitch where Big Money answered a number of different questions regarding his pro-wrestling career, which included him discussing a potential trip across seas to work for NJPW.

Hardy states that he would love to wrestle a match on a big NJPW show, or even take part in a big angle, but due to his age a tour is out of the question. He adds that it’d be cool to handpick an opponent and check the Japan box off of his bucket list.

“I would love to go to New Japan and wrestle a match on a big show or do an angle or a story, but being the age I am and my tenure in the business, I’m no spring chicken and I’m not looking to go over there and wrestle in Japan for three weeks straight. I can’t do that. I would like to pick and choose and do some cool appearances and matches, maybe in multi-mans, and go have fun. It’d be a cool thing to check off my bucket list.”

You can find Hardy’s full Q&A on Twitch here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)