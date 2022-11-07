In the last months of 1999 and all of 2000, Edge and Christian and the Hardy Boyz engaged in one of the most well-known tag team feuds in WWE history.

The Hardy Boyz competed against Edge and Christian for the World Tag Team Titles at No Mercy 2000. The two men dressed as Los Conquistadors and performed after receiving a month-long suspension from competing for the titles.

Edge and Christian came at No Mercy in their gold marks and uniforms for their match, but due to a mix-up, the former’s mask wasn’t spray-painted until a few hours before the performance.

Matt Hardy described how Edge struggled with the fumes on the Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast.

“They didn’t have enough masks when we got to the building,” Hardy said. “I wanna say there was one. They went out to a mall and bought some masks. I wanna say it was some famous Mexican masks or whatever. Adam’s mask, Edge’s mask, was actually spray-painted gold. He almost suffocated. He almost passed out because he was wearing a mask that had been spray-painted just a couple of hours earlier.” “I would guess that [the spray-painted mask] is the mask that was on underneath once the top mask came off.”

