On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy was asked about wanting a match with the Motor City Machine Guns as Hardy Boys with his brother, Jeff. Chris Sabin and Alex Shelley have won titles in IMPACT, ROH, and NJPW, among other promotions.

“Yeah, I like both of those guys. I’ve always been a fan of their work since they started together, and they really burst on the scene in IMPACT Wrestling. I saw they were very talented together as a team. I loved the pacing of things they did. In a lot of ways, they kind of seem like barrier breakers, much like the Young Bucks, so I dug those guys. I would love to have a Hardy Boys vs. Motor City Machine Guns match at some point. That’d be very cool. Two very well-known tag teams clashing for the first time, I think it’d be a cool match to partake in,” Hardy said.

