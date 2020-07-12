Matt Hardy Says He’s Concerned WWE Is Putting “Unneeded Pressure” On Jeff Hardy, Talks Addict Angle

TalkSport’s Alex McCarthy took to Twitter earlier today to comment on the “addict/junkie” storyline that WWE is running right now with Jeff Hardy, stating that he thinks the angle is in poor taste due to Jeff’s previous history. AEW star Matt Hardy would respond to McCarthy agreeing with him, adding on that he believes WWE is putting unneeded pressure on his brother. He also commends AEW for allowing him to spread his wings and give back to the business.
Hardy writes, “I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother.”
Just to chip in, Jeff Hardy’s junkie storyline isn’t entertaining at all and is doing nothing for anyone involved.
Give me daredevil Hardy willing to do ANYTHING to reach the mountain top just one more time over this junkie rubbish any day.
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 12, 2020
I’m very happy with how AEW has let me brand my persona. Allowing me to help younger talent on & off screen, while also respectfully celebrating my legacy & contributions to the industry. I have those same concerns about the unneeded pressure on my brother.
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) July 12, 2020
McCarthy also shared a clip of Jeff Hardy’s upcoming Chronicle on the WWE Network. Check it out below.
A clip from Jeff Hardy’s upcoming Chronicle on the WWE Network.
Vince McMahon and Bruce Prichard LOVED his match with Sheamus at Backlash.
Cool to see the talent getting their props! pic.twitter.com/pqpx0LA9nN
— Alex McCarthy (@AlexM_talkSPORT) July 12, 2020
- Vanessa Borne Promoted To WWE Main Roster, Awaiting Debut
- Chris Jericho Says He Never Had A Problem Working With Ryback, Lists WWE Stars Who Were A Little More Difficult
- Cesaro Reveals His Favorite Match He’s Been Involved In
- Bonus Episode Of Undertaker: Last Ride Coming To WWE Network
- Johnny Gargano Shoots Down Fan Who Says He’s Afraid To Join WWE’s Main Roster
- Drew McIntyre Says He Had To Talk Heath Slater Into Making Raw Appearance: “Mentally He Has Moved On”
- Vince McMahon Reportedly Scraps RAW Title Change Due to Crowd Issue
- Heath Slater and Drew McIntyre React to Slater’s RAW Return, Slater on His Future
- Jim Ross On Why The WWE Signed The Undertaker To A New Fifteen Year Deal
- Rumors on WWE SummerSlam, Evolution 2 and a Possible Debut for Tessa Blanchard
- Rey Mysterio No Longer Under Contract With WWE, Extreme Rules Grudge Match Against Seth Rollins To Be Announced?
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- Arn Anderson Recalls The Shield Being A Dominant Faction, Says WWE Should Just Let Seth Rollins Do His Thing