On the latest episode of the “Extreme Life of Matt Hardy” podcast, the AEW star discussed a wide range of topics.

During it, Hardy predicted who would win the AEW Continental Classic tournament at the Worlds End PPV event later this month.

“Yeah, I could see Swerve,” Hardy said. “I could also see Jay White winning. I think Jay White could use that win too. Swerve could use that win. That’s a great scenario.” He added, “I would love to see Danny win it. I don’t think he’s at that point right now where he will win it, but I think Swerve and Jay White would probably be my two favorite picks.”

