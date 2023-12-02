Ted Dibiase recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Everybody’s Got a Pod.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about Buff Bagwell and his run in WCW. Here are the highlights:

On Buff Bagwell being added to the NWO:

“You know, buffs, a decent guy, good-looking guy. But, you know, I didn’t ever see Buff as being a big star.”

On what Bagwell was missing:

“I guess because, you know, it’s like you could have a good match with Buff, but I don’t think you could have a great match with Buff and have a 30 or 40-minute match with him. I don’t see having a long match with him. And again, I like the guy, obviously a good-looking guy. He was a good hand. Maybe it’s better than average. There lies the deal. Some guys make it all the way to the top. And some guys don’t.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit Everybody’s Got a Pod with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.