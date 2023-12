Below are the results from Friday’s WWE NXT house show from Citrus Spring, FL, courtesy of WrestlingBodySlam.com:

Nathan Frazer defeated Andrzej Hughes-Murray.

Valentina Feroz defeated Breanna Covington.

Trey Bearhill defeated a new recruit.

NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar & Oro Mensah (w/ Jakara Jackson) defeated Edris Enofe & Malik Blade.

Dante Chen defeated Javier Bernal.

Trick Williams defeated Lexis King, Josh Briggs, and Dijak in a fatal 4-way.

Thea Hail, Jacy Jayne & Jade Gentile defeated Stevie Turner, Tatum Paxley & Izzi Dame

Fallon Henley defeated Kiana James in a lumberjack match. After the match, a brawl breaks out.

Luca Crusifino defeated Andre Chase.

NXT Women’s Title Match – Lyra Valkyria (c) retains over Lash Legend (w/ NXT Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar, Oro Mensah & Jakara Jackson).