Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show.

During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer talked about Karrion Kross and his tenure with WWE.

“Oh, Karrion Kross. Well, he made a name for himself in NXT, and I believe he didn’t wrestle for TNA Impact Wrestling before that. So he’s got some years of experience and I believe he’s on the SmackDown brand and doing well. I like the guy. I think he’s really talented.”

