Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer discussed his WWE run in 1996. Here are the highlights.

On Bret Hart’s 20-year WWE deal in 1996:

“Yeah, I was shocked. I was really shocked. Well, I understand it. Desperate people do desperate things.”

On fans turning on Shawn Michaels when he lost the WWE Title to Sycho Sid:

“I don’t know, man. I don’t know if he said it because of that crap they did in the MSG with going to the ring and all that shit [curtain call]. I don’t know if it was that or if they just had too much, you know? And here’s something fresh. And look at him for crying out loud. So they’re thinking, ‘Oh my God, we got another Hulk here’ [with Sid].”

