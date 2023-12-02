A new title match is official for next week’s episode of AEW Dynamite.

During this week’s AEW Rampage main event, Excalibur ran down the updated lineup for next week’s AEW on TBS two-hour Wednesday night program.

Previously announced for the show at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, Canada is Swerve Strickland vs. Mark Briscoe, Jon Moxley vs. RUSH and Jay White vs. Jay Lethal in AEW Continental Classic Tournament action.

Also scheduled is Adam Copeland vs. Christian Cage for the TNT Championship.

In a new title match confirmed by Tony Khan and announced by Excalibur on Rampage, “Timeless” Toni Storm will defend her AEW Women’s Championship against Skye Blue.

Make sure to join us here next Wednesday night for live AEW Dynamite results coverage from Montreal, Quebec, Canada.