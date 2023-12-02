Does the guy who like to punch people in the face have an injury that could prevent him from doing exactly that?

During this week’s episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX, Kevin Owens defeated Grayson Waller in singles action after taking part in a promo segment with Logan Paul, who announced an eight-man tournament that Owens is a part of kicking off next week on SmackDown to determine his next U.S. title challenger.

While competing with Waller on SmackDown, Owens appeared to suffer an injury to his hand, something that Michael Cole, Kevin Patrick and Corey Graves focused heavily on in their commentary, as “The Prize Fighter” was clearly selling his hand near the end of the bout.

After the post-Survivor Series episode of WWE SmackDown went off-the-air from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y., WWE released a SmackDown Digital Exclusive video, which featured Owens walking backstage with a WWE doctor.

Owens was asked by the camera man about the status of his hand, to which he replied, “Uhh, I don’t know. I’ll know more after this X-ray.” He then went into the medics / trainers room with the doctor to get said-X-rays.

