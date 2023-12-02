“The Viper” is coming to Friday nights.

During this week’s post-Survivor Series episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, the company ran a show-long story hyping which brand Randy Orton will be signing with now that he is back.

Orton appeared in an in-ring segment in the main event of the show with SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis and Raw General Manager Adam Pearce each vying for his services.

Paul Heyman made his way out and told Orton that The Bloodline would be making the decision for him. This brought out Solo Sikoa and Jimmy Uso. Orton ended up beating them both down and signing the SmackDown contract to join the blue brand.

He then got on the mic and told Heyman to call Roman Reigns and tell him, “Daddy’s back!” The show ended with Orton hitting Aldis with an RKO out of nowhere to start their relationship off on a bumpy note.

Check out video footage of Randy Orton’s decision and reaction below.