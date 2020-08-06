Matt Hardy Shares Photo Of Scar Sustained On AEW Dynamite (Graphic)

AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share photos of the damages he sustained on last night’s episode of Dynamite, when the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara busted him open by tossing a chair at The Broken One’s head. Hard writes, “A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face.”

A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QCDbW6gKi6 — The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2020

Hardy even released the following video on his Youtube channel showing the AEW medical team close up his wound.