Matt Hardy Shares Photo Of Scar Sustained On AEW Dynamite (Graphic)

AEW superstar Matt Hardy took to Twitter to share photos of the damages he sustained on last night’s episode of Dynamite, when the Inner Circle’s Sammy Guevara busted him open by tossing a chair at The Broken One’s head. Hard writes, “A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face.”
A huge thank you to @DocSampson13 & the @AEWrestling medical team for quickly repairing the painful, gaping hole on my face. #AEWDynamite pic.twitter.com/QCDbW6gKi6
— The #MULTIFARIOUS Matthew Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) August 6, 2020
Hardy even released the following video on his Youtube channel showing the AEW medical team close up his wound.
- WWE Producer Pat Buck Posts Message for Those Who Don’t Know About His Career
- Sammy Guevara Reportedly Used Wrong Chair on Matt Hardy In AEW Dynamite Spot, Matt Lashes Out on Twitter
- The Rock Responds to Daniel Bryan’s Tweet About a Possible Match
- Top WWE Stars Reportedly Wanted to Work with FTR In WWE
- AEW Star No Longer on Twitter After Criticism from Fans
- Arn Anderson Says He Knew Horsewomen Would Be Stars, Questions WWE’s “Idiot” Choice To Have Charlotte Lose Her Raw Debut
- Hornswoggle On The Longest He’s Ever Spent Hiding Under A Ring
- XFL Creditors File Motion Objecting to Purchase By The Rock and His Partners
- Chris Jericho Reveals That The Dark Order’s John Silver and Alex Reynolds Have Officially Signed AEW Contracts
- Update On Matt Hardy Getting Busted Open On AEW Dynamite
- Adam Cole Storms Out of Pat McAfee Interview After Incident
- WWE RAW Superstar Ties the Knot This Week
- IMPACT Notes: Update On Aces & Eights, Rumor Killer On Rusev, ECW Legend At Tapings and more
- Jon Moxley Talks WWE Handing Wrestlers Scripted Promos, Calls Vince McMahon A Madman
- Rusev Already Banned from Streaming on Twitch