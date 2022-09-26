During the latest episode of his podcast, The Extreme Life of Matt Hardy, the AEW star discussed the change that he would make to steel cage matches.

These matches have evolved over the years in many different way. When asked what he would change about the match type, Hardy said he would take away the ability to win the match by exiting through the cage door.

“I’m okay with escaping the cage, but the one thing I would definitely remove is that you can go through the door. I’ve hated that rule since day one,” said Matt. “It’s super anticlimactic. [The fact that] you can walk out the door and step on the floor is boring. If you’re going to do it and say you can escape the cage and win, then you have to go over the top of the cage. So that way, it adds some excitement to the match.”

Quotes via Fightful