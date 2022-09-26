Tonight’s WWE RAW will air live from Rogers Place in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada as the Road to Extreme Rules continues.

RAW will feature SmackDown Superstars Sami Zayn and Solo Sikoa of The Bloodline as Zayn takes on AJ Styles following a heated social media exchange this weekend. The women’s division will be represented tonight as RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair takes on WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match.

In addition to the Superstars announced for matches on tonight’s RAW, the WWE Events website has Bayley advertised, while the arena website also has WWE United States Champion Bobby Lashley advertised. The arena is also advertising Riddle vs. Rollins, in the likely dark main event.

On a related note, it’s rumored that there may be some sort of White Rabbit reveal at tonight’s RAW, or at least the teasers will continue.

WWE has announced the following line-up for tonight’s RAW:

* AJ Styles vs. Sami Zayn

* Kevin Owens and Johnny Gargano vs. Alpha Academy

* Matt Riddle vs. Damian Priest

* Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins

* RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair vs. WWE Women’s Tag Team Champion IYO SKY in a non-title match

