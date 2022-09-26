Three new matches have been announced for NJPW’s Declaration of Power event on October 10.

Those bouts are Taiji Ishimori vs. KUSHIDA in a non-title match, Shingo Takagi vs. El Phantasmo in a “who’s your daddy” match for the KOPW 2022 trophy, and Ren Narita returning to take on an unknown opponent. Here is the card so far for Declaration of Power: