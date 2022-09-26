New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full lineups for NJPW Royal Quest II, a two-night event on October 1 and 2.
Will Ospreay versus Shota Umino in a non-title match will be the main event of night one. Tetsuya Naito will face Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of night two. The winner will earn the right to challenge Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. The following are the lineups for both nights:
Night One
- Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino
- IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)
- Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
- Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito
- Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.
- Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku
- Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White
- Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney
Night Two
- Tetsuya Natio vs. Zack Sabre Jr.
- Hikuelo,Tama Tonga, & Hiroshi Tanahashi vs. Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White
- Kazuchika Okada vs. Bad Dude Tito
- Tomohiro Ishii vs. JONAH
- Gabriel Kidd, Shota Umino, Ricky Knight Jr., & FTR vs. Gideon Grey, Great-O-Khan, Will Ospreay, & Aussie Open
- IWGP Women’s Championship tournament: Jazzy Gabert vs. Ava White
- Hiromu Takahashi & SANADA vs. Young Guns (Ethan Allen & Luke Jacobs)
- DOUKI & El Desperado vs. Michael Oku & Robbie X