New Japan Pro-Wrestling announced the full lineups for NJPW Royal Quest II, a two-night event on October 1 and 2.

Will Ospreay versus Shota Umino in a non-title match will be the main event of night one. Tetsuya Naito will face Zack Sabre Jr. in the main event of night two. The winner will earn the right to challenge Ospreay for the IWGP United States Championship. The following are the lineups for both nights:

Night One

Will Ospreay vs. Shota Umino

IWGP Tag Team Championships: FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) (c) vs. Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Mark Davis)

Hikuleo, Jado, Hiroshi Tanahashi, & Tama Tonga vs. Gedo, Doc Gallows, Karl Anderson, & Jay White

Tomohiro Ishii & Kazuchika Okada vs. JONAH & Bad Dude Tito

Hiromu Takahashi, SANADA, & Tetsuya Naito vs. DOUKI, El Desperado, & Zack Sabre Jr.

Gideon Grey & The Great-O-Khan vs. Ricky Knight Jr. & Michael Oku

Kanji & Jazzy Gabert vs. Alex Windsor & Ava White

Gabriel Kidd vs. Dan Moloney

Night Two